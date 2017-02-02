High winds knock out power to thousands around Portland - KPTV - FOX 12

High winds knock out power to thousands around Portland

Posted: Updated:
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

Windy conditions Wednesday and Thursday caused a lot of power outages throughout the Portland metro area.

As of 7:30 a.m. Thursday, over 1,900 customers were without power in the Clackamas, Marion, Multnomah and Washington counties, according to Portland General Electric.

That number has decreased from the 2,300 people who were without power by 4 a.m. Thursday

To see the latest outage list, visit PortlandGeneralElectric.com

Windy conditions are expected throughout Thursday before snow and ice hit later Thursday night and into Friday. 

Visit the FOX 12 Weather Blog for the latest weather updates. 

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation.  All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.