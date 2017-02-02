High winds knock out power to thousands around Portland

Windy conditions Wednesday and Thursday caused a lot of power outages throughout the Portland metro area.

As of 7:30 a.m. Thursday, over 1,900 customers were without power in the Clackamas, Marion, Multnomah and Washington counties, according to Portland General Electric.

That number has decreased from the 2,300 people who were without power by 4 a.m. Thursday

Windy conditions are expected throughout Thursday before snow and ice hit later Thursday night and into Friday.

