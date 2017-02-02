On the Go with Joe at Chinese New Year Cultural Fair - KPTV - FOX 12

On the Go with Joe at Chinese New Year Cultural Fair

Joe V. was ringing in the Chinese New Year at the Chinese New Year Cultural Fair in Southeast Portland.

This year marks the Year of the Rooster and the event features food, music and several performers visiting from China.

The Chinese New Year Cultural Fair takes place Saturday, Feb. 4 at the Oregon Convention Center. Learn more at OregonCC.org.   

