Virginia brewery creates Oreo-flavored beer - KPTV - FOX 12

Virginia brewery creates Oreo-flavored beer

Posted: Updated:
(KPTV) -

Americans know all about the traditional food pairing of milk and cookies, but what about beer and cookies?

The Veil Brewing Co., a craft brewery in Richmond, Virginia, has concocted a beer that tastes like Oreos called the Hornswoggler Chocolate Milk Stout with Oreos.

To get the cookie flavor into the stout, the brewers used hundreds of pounds of Oreos in the beer’s conditioning, the last stage of fermentation.

The beer debuted on January 24 and didn’t last long. 

“We made 64 cases and quickly sold out within hours,” co-founder and head brewer Matt Tarpey told the Richmond Times-Dispatch.

While Oregon beer drinkers will probably miss out on the Oreo-infused drink, they are no strangers to special flavors of local brews. 

Recently the Goose Hollow Inn hosted The Coffee Beer Invitational, an event which gives local brewers the opportunity to make beers and ciders with coffee, while two local brewers teamed up in the fall to introduce "Catch a Tiger" Double IPA flavored with Frosted Flakes cereal.

Local beer makers have also been encouraged to use wastewater in their brews, and a Rogue Ales brewmaster started a batch from yeast found in his own beard.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.