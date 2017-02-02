Virginia brewery creates Oreo-flavored beer

Americans know all about the traditional food pairing of milk and cookies, but what about beer and cookies?

The Veil Brewing Co., a craft brewery in Richmond, Virginia, has concocted a beer that tastes like Oreos called the Hornswoggler Chocolate Milk Stout with Oreos.

To get the cookie flavor into the stout, the brewers used hundreds of pounds of Oreos in the beer’s conditioning, the last stage of fermentation.

The beer debuted on January 24 and didn’t last long.

A photo posted by THE VEIL BREWING CO. (@theveilbrewing) on Jan 22, 2017 at 4:25pm PST

“We made 64 cases and quickly sold out within hours,” co-founder and head brewer Matt Tarpey told the Richmond Times-Dispatch.

While Oregon beer drinkers will probably miss out on the Oreo-infused drink, they are no strangers to special flavors of local brews.

Recently the Goose Hollow Inn hosted The Coffee Beer Invitational, an event which gives local brewers the opportunity to make beers and ciders with coffee, while two local brewers teamed up in the fall to introduce "Catch a Tiger" Double IPA flavored with Frosted Flakes cereal.

Local beer makers have also been encouraged to use wastewater in their brews, and a Rogue Ales brewmaster started a batch from yeast found in his own beard.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.