NWSL announces new broadcast network partnership

Fans of the Portland Thorns will have a new option for watching their favorite team.

The National Women's Soccer League and A+E Networks have formed a new partnership with the company taking an equity stake in the league.

Officials said Thursday that NWSL and A+E Networks have joined forces to create NWSL Media, a new media and commercial joint venture designed to strengthen the soccer league’s development and support.

NWSL Media will oversee all of the league’s global broadcast and sponsorship rights, manage live streaming of all soccer matches and produce original digital content including pre-game, half-time and post-game segments.

“This is a transformational partnership in the evolution of the league, and we are so appreciative of Nancy Dubuc and her team at A+E Networks as they take a leadership position in the growth of our league and create opportunities for young women," NWSL Commissioner Jeff Plush said. "We are also extremely pleased to be able to present our fans with the most comprehensive national television and streaming packages in our history."

A+E’s Lifetime network will become the official sponsor and broadcast partner of the NWSL in the three-year deal, beginning in April, and a league game will air on television every weekend of the season, according to NWSL Media officials.

The partnership will also spur a re-designed NWSLSoccer.com, a new NWSL app on iOS and Android and updates with the league’s social media platforms.

Merritt Paulson, owner of the Thorns and the Portland Timbers, called the new deal "huge" and said "a terrific partnership."

And big day for @NWSL too...A&E deal is huge. We needed media...now we have have it in a terrific partnership. 5 yrs and counting.... — Merritt Paulson (@MerrittPaulson) February 2, 2017

