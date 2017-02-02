Teen hit by car while riding bike, seriously injured in Vancouver

A 17-year-old boy is in the hospital with serious injuries after he was hit by a car in Vancouver Wednesday night.

Vancouver city officials said the crash happened at Southeast 181st Avenue near 15th Street.

A woman was driving eastbound on 15th Street when she attempted to turn onto 181st Avenue.

Police said the driver collided with the teen, who was riding a miniature bike. He was transported to a nearby hospital and is in serious condition.

Officials said the driver did not see the teen before she hit him. He was wearing dark clothing and his bike did not have any lights on it at the time of the collision.

The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation.

Police said speed and impairment do not appear to be factors in the crash.

