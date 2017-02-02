Police: More underage victims identified of predatory sex offender in Scappoose

Investigators have identified at least two additional underage victims of a predatory sex offender in Scappoose, according to police.

Gerald Ryan Davis, 33, was arrested following a traffic stop on Jan. 12. Police said he had an intoxicated juvenile passenger in the backseat of his car.

According to the state of Oregon sex offender registry, Davis was convicted of third-degree sex abuse in 2012 involving a child he gave alcohol to on several occasions.

Davis was booked into the Columbia County Jail on charges including unlawful contact with a child, third-degree sex abuse, unlawful possession of a firearm and furnishing alcohol to a minor.

Since his arrest on Jan. 12, officers said they have identified two additional underage victims.

At 6:35 p.m. Tuesday, members of the Scappoose Police Department, St. Helens Police Department and Columbia County Sheriff's Office served a search warrant at a home on the 2600 block of Gable Road in St. Helens.

During the search, Davis was located in the home and taken into custody on new charges. Several electronic devices were seized as evidence.

Another search warrant was served that night on the 33000 block of Southeast Maple Street in Scappoose. Police said Davis had been staying at that location, but no evidence was seized from that home.

Davis was booked into the Columbia County Jail on additional charges of unlawful contact with a child, third-degree sex abuse, reckless endangering and reckless driving.

Investigators said in reviewing the evidence in this case, additional charges will follow as there are potentially more victims.

