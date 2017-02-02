Police: Driver hit car, pulled gun over Fred Meyer parking lot dispute

A driver hit a car and pulled a gun on a man and his two children over a parking lot dispute at Fred Meyer in Scappoose, according to police.

A 43-year-old man called 911 to report the incident at 2:40 p.m. Monday.

The caller said he was waiting for a parking spot to open when another driver became upset over having to wait and hit his car from behind.

The other driver, identified as 66-year-old Erin Atkins Jr., left the scene. The caller said he followed Atkins into the Cinema 7 parking lot on Edwards lane.

The caller said Atkins got out of his vehicle and pointed a handgun at him and his two children in the car, ages 6 and 12 years old.

Atkins drove away again and was stopped by police on the 50000 block of Columbia River Highway in Scappoose.

Police said they seized a handgun with two magazines and 14 rounds of ammunition.

Atkins was arrested and booked into the Columbia County Jail on charges of hit and run, menacing and pointing a firearm at another.

