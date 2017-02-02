Vancouver police seek to reunite stolen camera with rightful owner

Photo from stolen camera. The man on the right appears in many of the photos. (Source: Vancouver PD)

The Vancouver Police Department is hoping to reunite a stolen camera with its rightful owner.

Police recently recovered stolen property related to a car prowl and burglary investigation. Among the items was a camera with numerous photos.

The photos include a 2008 wedding that appeared to be in Riverside, California, Native American dance and drum celebrations and various family picnics.

Officers released an image Thursday of a man who appears in many of the family photos. He is on the right of the photo.

Anyone with information about the owner of the camera is asked to contact Sgt. Jay Alie at jay.alie@cityofvancouver.us.

