Oregon Gov. Brown signs executive order on immigration policy

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown signed an executive order Thursday to protect immigrants and refugees in Oregon from targeted efforts to identify and deport them.

Brown called on Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum to bring legal action to oppose the federal government's recently announced immigration policies.

"I am deeply disturbed by all of this," Brown said of President Donald Trump's executive orders regarding immigrants and refugees. "We should all be disturbed."

In her executive order, Brown instructed state employees to perform everyday duties while being mindful of Oregon's "welcoming and inclusive position toward all, including immigrants and refugees."

The order mandates that state agencies not discriminate based on immigration status and forbids state agencies from participating in the creation of a registry to identify people based on religion.

Governor Kate Brown signing executive order pic.twitter.com/1uPTxDcIy5 — Jamie Wilson (@JWilsonreporter) February 2, 2017

Brown said she broadened Oregon's 30-year-old law that prohibits law enforcement agencies from treating undocumented Oregonians as criminals.

Now, all state agencies, not just law enforcement, must follow this rule, according to a statement from the governor's office.

"These new policies from the White House show no regard for the values Oregonians believe in or the economic realities Oregon faces," Brown said.

