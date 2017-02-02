Portland police arrest 42 people, seize nine guns as part of 'Operation Safe Holidays'

The Portland Police Bureau launched "Operation Safe Holidays" following a surge in gun violence in November, leading to 42 arrests and the seizure of nine guns.

Police said many of the people arrested during the 10-day operation in December were specifically identified as people involved in recent gun crimes, violent crimes or gang activity.

Operation Safe Holidays was a collaborative effort involving the Portland Police Bureau, the Multnomah County District Attorney's Office, the U.S. Attorney's Office in Oregon, the FBI, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, U.S. Parole and Probation, U.S. Pretrial, the East Metro Gang Enforcement Team and Multnomah County Parole and Probation.

"The goal of this operation was to hold accountable those who had shown a propensity for violent crime and to prevent further acts of gun violence, which has an adverse impact on families, children and livability in Portland neighborhoods," according to a Portland Police Bureau statement.

Anyone with information about gun crimes in the City of Portland is encouraged to provide information to the Portland Police Bureau's Tactical Operations Division at 503-823-4106 or email guntaskforce@portlandoregon.gov.

Anyone who sees a gun crime in progress should call 9-1-1.

Crime Stoppers of Oregon is offering a minimum $250 cash reward to anyone who reports a convicted felon or a juvenile in possession of a firearm and tipsters can remain anonymous.

Police said gang-related violent crime incidents were down in Portland in 2016 with 159 compared to 193 in 2015.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.