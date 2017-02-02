Tree falls on Coca-Cola truck on Oregon coast highway - KPTV - FOX 12

Tree falls on Coca-Cola truck on Oregon coast highway

NEHALEM, OR (KPTV) -

A tree came crashing down onto a Coca-Cola truck on the Oregon coast.

A Nehalem Bay Fire & Rescue crew responded to the scene on Highway 101 at Milepost 48 near Paradise Cove at 7:30 a.m. Thursday.

The truck driver said the tree fell onto the cab of the semi.

An ambulance responded to the scene, but the driver was not injured. 

A damage estimate for the truck was not immediately available.

