Tree falls on Coca-Cola truck on Oregon coast highway

A tree came crashing down onto a Coca-Cola truck on the Oregon coast.

A Nehalem Bay Fire & Rescue crew responded to the scene on Highway 101 at Milepost 48 near Paradise Cove at 7:30 a.m. Thursday.

The truck driver said the tree fell onto the cab of the semi.

An ambulance responded to the scene, but the driver was not injured.

A damage estimate for the truck was not immediately available.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.