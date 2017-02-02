Former Rex Putnam coach, counselor pleads guilty to sex abuse involving student

A former track coach and counselor at Rex Putnam High School pleaded guilty to charges including second-degree sex abuse involving a 17-year-old student.

Ryan Aleweshez Mitchell, 38, also pleaded guilty to the charge of first-degree official misconduct Thursday.

Mitchell was arrested in October 2016.

Police said the investigation began in September 2014 when school staff and deputies were notified about an inappropriate relationship between Mitchell and a 17-year-old girl.

Court documents state the crimes occurred between June 1, 2013 and Jan. 30, 2014. Police said Mitchell was a counselor for the student and her track coach.

At the time of his arrest, officers said Mitchell had resigned from his job at Rex Putnam High School.

Mitchell was sentenced to two months in jail Thursday, with credit for time served. He was ordered to register as a sex offender and he will be on probation for two years.

