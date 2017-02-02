Fire destroys RVs at Camping World in Wood Village

A three-alarm fire destroyed RVs at Camping World in Wood Village on Thursday.

Crews responded to the business on the 24000 block of Northeast Sandy Boulevard at around 3 p.m.

Video and images from FOX 12 viewers showed large flames and thick black smoke filling the sky.

Interstate 84 was shut down as crews responded to the scene, but the highway later reopened.

George Monken said he was working inside of the bays at Camping World when a co-worker yelled fire, forcing everyone to evacuate.

"We didn't see anything on the inside so we all went outside and that's when we saw a mini motor home on fire," said Monken.

Firefighters said the fire started at the east end of the building and spread rapidly, damaging at least ten RV's and destroying technician bays.

"People started grabbing fire extinguishers trying to put it out and I just realized, you know, it's too big," said Monken.

Firefighters said strong winds in the area fanned the flames and caused the fire to grow.

After the fire was under control, investigators began working to determine the cause of the fire, which is still not known.

Crews from NW Natural also responded to the scene to address a gas leak. Crews arrived an turned off gas lines.

Ten to 15 RVs were damaged or destroyed in the fire, but there were no reports of injuries to workers. A propane tank exploded near firefighters, but they were expected to be OK.

Gresham fire-propane tank explodes and 3 firefighters catch fire, doing ok pic.twitter.com/pBHhKPJej8 — Amber Diaz (@AmberDiazFOX12) February 3, 2017

