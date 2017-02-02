Two cats rescued from mobile home fire in Beaverton, no injuries reported

Firefighters rescued two cats from a burning mobile home in Beaverton late Thursday afternoon.

Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue said they responded to the fire, located in the 3700 block of Southwest 117th Avenue, around 4:30 p.m.

Firefighters arrived on scene and rescued two cats from inside the home. No one was home at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.

TVF&R said firefighters were having an issue fighting the fire due to wind and sleet. The fire was eventually brought under control.

No word on the cause of the fire.

