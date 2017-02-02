Two cats rescued from mobile home fire in Beaverton, no injuries - KPTV - FOX 12

Two cats rescued from mobile home fire in Beaverton, no injuries reported

Posted:
Photo: Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue Photo: Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue
BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) -

Firefighters rescued two cats from a burning mobile home in Beaverton late Thursday afternoon.

Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue said they responded to the fire, located in the 3700 block of Southwest 117th Avenue, around 4:30 p.m.

Firefighters arrived on scene and rescued two cats from inside the home. No one was home at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.

TVF&R said firefighters were having an issue fighting the fire due to wind and sleet. The fire was eventually brought under control.

No word on the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation.  All rights reserved.

