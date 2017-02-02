Governor outraged over travel ban blocking Iranian baby from surgery in Oregon

While signing an executive order to protect local immigr ants Thursday, Governor Kate Brown also expressed outrage over President Trump’s travel ban that stopped an Iranian baby from coming to Oregon for life-saving surgery.

Relatives of 4-month-old Fatemah who are already in Oregon told FOX 12 the baby and her family were all set to fly to Oregon when Trump’s executive order on immigration took effect.

Fatemah has a rare heart condition and needs surgery. She and her family did all of the necessary paperwork to get travel visas so they could seek treatment at Oregon Health & Science University in Portland.

In fact, relatives said they landed in Dubai last Saturday to make a connection west, but the president signed an executive order banning travel from Iran and

they had to go back home.

Fatemah’s family said she can’t afford to wait for this surgery and now Brown said she is going to explore options to get the baby girl here.

“I’m very concerned,” Brown said Thursday while signing her own executive order. “I find it deplorable that an infant, who was supposed to come to Oregon to receive much needed life-saving care, was not able to access that care at Oregon Health Sciences University.”

Due to privacy laws, OHSU officials can’t comment on any current or future patient care. But a spokesperson said they would not turn a patient away because of the immigration order.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.