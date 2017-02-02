Blazers guard CJ McCollum competing in All-Star Three-Point Contest

Blazers guard CJ McCollum will compete in the NBA All-Star Three-Point Contest.

McCollum will enter the competition for the second straight year. It takes place Feb. 18. Last year, he tallied 14 points in the preliminary round, but he was eliminated.

In 50 games played this season, McCollum ranks 14th in the NBA with a career-best 23.4 points per game on 48.4 percent shooting. His 42.3 percent three-point field goal percentage, 127-for-300, ranks 10th in the NBA and also marks a career best.

McCollum is the eighth Trail Blazers player in history to compete in the Three-Point Contest. Only Terry Porter has previously participated in it twice as a Blazer.

McCollum will compete against Eric Gordon (Houston), Kyrie Irving (Cleveland), Kyle Lowry (Toronto), Wesley Matthews (Dallas), Klay Thompson (Golden State), Kemba Walker (Charlotte) and Nick Young (L.A. Lakers).

