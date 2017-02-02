Sheriff: Marion Co. Jail inmates charged with attempted aggravated murder for attacking deputy

Two Marion County Jail inmates are facing charges including attempted aggravated murder for attacking a deputy last November, according to the sheriff's office.

The Marion County Sheriff's Office reported Thursday that Bradley Monical, 46, and Brian Eller, 40, were also indicted on charges of first-degree escape, first-degree assault, strangulation and assaulting a public safety officer.

At 2 a.m. on Nov. 21, 2016, Marion County Deputy Stacy Headrick was performing hourly checks inside the jail.

Investigators said Monical and Eller attacked Headrick, but the deputy was able to fight them off long enough to call for help.

When additional deputies arrived, both inmates surrendered.

Headrick, a 14 year veteran of the sheriff's office, was taken to the hospital and was treated and released.

Detectives have not released how the inmates were able to escape their cell.

The Marion County Sheriff's Office stated Thursday they would not be releasing any further details about this case.

Headrick was not identified as the deputy at the time of the attack, however Sheriff Jason Myers released a statement at that time saying, "Our deputy acted heroically and bravely, I could not be more proud of this deputy and all of our staff who responded to assist in a time of crisis."

