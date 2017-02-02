Affordable Care Act supporters testify in front of Board of Commissioners

Supporters of the Affordable Care Act gathered in southeast Portland Thursday morning to share stories of how affordable health coverage has affected local families.

People gathered at the Multnomah Building as the County Board of Commissioners heard testimonies from families that have found success under the act.

Stephanie Stephens shared the story of her six-year-old daughter's medical condition that made it difficult for her to eat.

Stephens said without the ACA, OHSU would have considered the condition to be pre-existing.

"We've been waiting about three years to get in, so this is her hope to be able to start eating again. We've been feeding her through a tube in her tummy and that's been keeping her alive," said Stephens.

Meanwhile, top Republicans in Congress say they plan to repeal and replace the 2010 federal statute. They say the ACA lacks choice.

