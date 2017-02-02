Police: Man arrested after Hillsboro carjacking, crash on Highway 26

Police arrested a Hillsboro carjacking suspect after he crashed the vehicle on Highway 26 Thursday night.

Police said around 6:40 p.m. a 23-year-old woman was getting into her car near the 18500 block of Northwest Heritage Parkway when a man approached her and threatened her with a crowbar.

The suspect shoved the woman and took the vehicle. The suspect fled the scene north on Northwest 185th Avenue and got on to Highway 26 eastbound.

Police said at the Sylvan exit the suspect crashed the vehicle into an embankment and fled on foot.

Beaverton police found the car and the suspect shortly after the crash.

The suspect, Marshall Litten, 25, was arrested and lodged in the Washington County Jail on charges of robbery, elude and unlawful use of a vehicle.

