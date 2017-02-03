Portlanders wake up to icy roads, traffic problems

Portland metro residents were in for a very slick commute Friday morning after they awoke to find many areas covered in ice.

The southbound lanes of I-5 near Capitol Highway were closed overnight due to weather related accidents. The freeway reopened around 5:30 a.m., but the left lane remains blocked.

Multiple school districts closed their doors early Friday morning due to icy conditions. Many others were delayed. Click here to see latest closure list.

Traffic starting to move on I5 SB. Still slick. #fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/ZOCIk9IDvu — Debra Gil (@DebraGil) February 3, 2017

Barnes Rd above St Vincents Hospital is a sheet of ice, no one is getting through. Deputies say stay away! DT — WC Sheriff's Office (@WCSheriff) February 3, 2017

Several flights in and out of Portland International Airport were delayed and at least five were canceled. Visit PortofPortland.com to check your flight status.

TriMet bus and MAX lines are facing several delays. Visit TriMet.org for the latest alerts.

Icy roads caused multiple spinouts, collisions and even rollovers throughout Portland. One woman was taken to the hospital with minor injuries after the car she was driving slid off the road and down a hill before flipping over into a homeowner's yard.

The Portland Bureau of Transportation closed several areas due to ice including Southwest 30th from Beaverton-Hillsdale Highway to Vermont, Northwest Cornell from 53rd to Thompson and Northwest Germantown from Skyline to Bridge. See latest closures at PortlandOregon.gov/Transportation.

Snowy and icy conditions in Gorge along I-84. Use extreme caution. Delay travel if you can. #pdxtraffic pic.twitter.com/bX4ntziq8K — Oregon DOT (@OregonDOT) February 3, 2017

The Oregon Department of Transportation said conditions in the Gorge are incredibly icy and drivers should delay traveling if possible. One incident left a semi-truck dangling over an embankment off of I-84 near milepost 23.

Freezing rain is expected to taper off by 7 a.m. Friday. Rain showers and warmer temperatures will arrive later in the afternoon.

Traffic incidents were reported throughout the area. Traffic experts are advising drivers to take it slow and be aware of major delays. Watch Good Day Oregon LIVE for the latest updates.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.