Semi-truck slides off I-84 over river embankment

Icy road conditions caused a semi-truck to slide off of I-84 and over an embankment in the Columbia River Gorge early Friday.

Corbett Fire said crews responded to the incident at milepost 23 around 3:30 a.m.

Firefighters arrived to find the truck resting at the bottom of a 50-foot embankment, facing the Columbia River.

Crews were able to use a rope system to get the driver and passenger out of the truck.

Both suffered only minor injuries.

Officials said conditions in the Gorge are incredibly icy. Drivers should use caution while on the roads.

