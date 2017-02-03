Caught on camera: Cars, semis crash on icy I-5 near Capitol Hwy

Dozens of people were left stranded on the highway after several ice-related crashes forced road crews to close a section of Interstate 5 southbound near Capitol Highway overnight.

Crews made the decision to close I-5 around 3 a.m. Friday after multiple collisions were reported in the area.

Video from Hector Lucas showed some of the chaos unfold. In his video, cars and semis were involved in crash after crash. Cars slid and slammed into each other and into the back of the semis.

Fortunately, despite how bad the crashes looked, there were no reports of serious injuries.

Access to I-5 southbound was also closed at I-84 and at Terwilliger.

About 30 drivers were left stranded on the road. A TriMet bus was requested to get the drivers out of the cold weather, but that request was canceled and the stranded drivers and passengers took shelter at a nearby McDonald's restaurant.

Road crews were able to clear most of the scene and the freeway was reopened around 5:30 a.m.

Drivers were still advised to use caution, as crashes were reported throughout the metro area Friday morning due to the icy conditions.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.