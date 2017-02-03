Missing 77-year-old Vancouver woman found safe

Police shot and killed a 15-year-old student Saturday after he pointed a BB gun at them in a high school parking lot, authorities said.More >
A suspected drunk driver was spotted during midday traffic Friday by a FOX 12 viewer who shot video following the driver's every move until the man was pulled over by West Linn police.More >
Miguel A. Fuentes III, 34, was arrested Thursday on charges of official misconduct and tampering with public records.More >
John Zeier and Andrea Jarvombek were last seen at around 6:30 a.m. Saturday morning.More >
Two hikers were injured during a flash flood in the Oneonta Gorge Thursday, and now the popular hiking spot is closed due to safety concerns.More >
A 60-year-old man is accused of exposing himself to three kids at a Portland community center.More >
Construction projects in Portland are on the minds of hundreds if not thousands of drivers this weekend as a stretch of I-5 north was closed through the city. It’s the third or four planned closures between the Marquam and Fremont bridges.More >
A sketch and physical reconstruction were released Friday in hopes of identifying a woman whose remains were found near Government Camp in 1986.More >
Officers responded to Northeast Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard and Dekum Street just before 8 p.m. Saturday night on reports of a shooting. There are no known injuries.More >
A warrant was issued for former Oregon Ducks football player Colt Lyerla after he escaped from the Washington County Community Corrections Center, according to police.More >
