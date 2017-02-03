Missing 77-year-old Vancouver woman found safe

A missing Vancouver woman has been found safe, according to police.

The Vancouver Police Department asked for the public's help locating 77-year-old Barbara Secord on Friday morning.

She went missing Thursday afternoon after visiting her husband at the hospital. Officers said she has dementia and did not make it home.

By 2:30 p.m. Friday, police reported that she had been found and was being reunited with her family.

No other details were released by police.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.