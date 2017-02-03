Car slides down embankment, flips over into SE Portland yard

Witnesses said one woman was taken to the hospital after the car she was driving slid off a road, down an embankment and flipped over into a yard in southeast Portland.

The incident took place along Southeast Wyndham Way near Johnson Creek Boulevard Friday morning.

Homeowner and neighbor Phil Peach said he did not see the actual crash, but saw through his window a car quickly speeding down a steep hill in the area.

Peach said the car somersaulted over a small cliff-like bank and flipped over onto its roof in a neighboring yard.

“I put my cleats on the shoes and went down and saw it,” said Peach. “It actually went to the bottom of the hill.”

Peach said it was difficult getting down to the car because of the ice, and if he had not been wearing ice cleats, it would have been impossible.

“A deputy sheriff came out and he said the same thing. He was having trouble walking and he said this was the iciest road he’d seen this morning,” Peach said.

The woman suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital, according to Peach.

Warmer temperatures are expected later Friday and into Saturday. Weather experts expect icy conditions to improve.

