Timbers defender Nat Borchers announces retirement after 14-year career

Timbers defender Nat Borchers announced his retirement Friday after a 14-year playing career.

Borchers spent two seasons with the Timbers and will remain with the club as part of the broadcast and community relations teams.

"We just fell in love with it. It's a place we want to raise our kids and we love the club. The big thing to is, this is Soccer City. People love the Timbers here and we love being part of this club," Borchers said Friday.

Borchers is one of only 14 players to appear in 340 MLS games. He started 339 of those games, which is tied for sixth all-time in MLS.

He is tied for fifth on the all-time list for regular season minutes played with more than 30,000. After all those minutes played, Borchers said his body told him it was time to retire.

Borchers made 11 trips to the postseason and won two MLS Cup championships, including 2015 with Portland.

"Walking out on the field and seeing the Timbers Army and hearing their chants, you know, you don't get that opportunity in American soccer very often to play for this kind of electric atmosphere," Borchers said.

Borchers came to Portland ahead of the 2015 season in a trade with Real Salt Lake.

"Nat Borchers will forever be etched in Portland Timbers history for the role he played in helping the club win the 2015 MLS Cup." said Caleb Porter, head coach of the Timbers. "More than that, he's shown throughout his career with every club that he's a first-class professional, on and off the pitch. We look forward to his continued involvement with the Timbers."

As for his signature beard?

"The beard stays as long as my wife is OK with it," he said.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.