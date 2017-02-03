Bonamici: 'This is Fatemeh. She is not a terrorist'

On the floor of the House of Representatives Friday morning, Oregon congresswoman Suzanne Bonamici spoke about an Iranian baby whose family claims the child is being blocked from coming to America for medical treatment.

“Mister Speaker, this is Fatemeh. She is not a terrorist,” she said.

Fatemeh and her family were set to fly to Oregon for a consultation at OHSU when the immigration ban was signed.

Her family did all of the paperwork to get travel visas, and her family already living in Oregon said the baby can't afford to wait for the surgery.

In addition to the health of the child, Bonamici noted the act of keeping Fatemeh out of the country could have a lasting impact on the country’s status.

"Keeping 4-month-old babies out of our country does not make us safer,” she said. “It puts her life in danger, and it diminishes the United States in the eyes of the world."

Bonamici went on to say that she hopes the court invalidates President Trump's executive order so that Fatemeh can come to Portland to get treatment before it's too late.

By Friday night, Senator Jeff Merkley, Senator Ron Wyden, Congressman Earl Blumenauer, Congressman Peter DeFazio, Bonamici and Congressman Kurt Schrader sent an urgent letter to Secretary of State Rex Tillerson asking him to issue a waiver on the travel ban for the girl.

"Fatemeh's life is in peril and, if she does not soon have corrective surgeries, she will die," they wrote.

The congresswoman’s speech in Washington follows comments made by Governor Kate Brown Thursday calling the child’s inability get to Oregon for treatment “deplorable.”

