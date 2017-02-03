One person critically injured in Marine Drive crash involving car, semi

One person was critically injured in a crash on Marine Drive involving a car and a semi.

Emergency crews responded to the 18900 block of Northeast Marine Drive at around 9:30 a.m. Friday.

Firefighters said the car sustained extensive damage in the crash. The driver was taken to the hospital by ambulance with injuries described as critical.

A medical helicopter was unable to fly to the scene due to the weather.

The Gresham Police Department reported that Marine Drive was closed between 185th Avenue and 223rd Avenue due to the crash.

No other details were immediately released. Many crashes occurred throughout the metro area Friday due to icy conditions.

