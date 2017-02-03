Sheriff: Camp counselor, second-grade teacher accused of sexuall - KPTV - FOX 12

Sheriff: Camp counselor, second-grade teacher accused of sexually abusing teen

Feb 03, 2017
Rohan Cordy, jail booking photo Rohan Cordy, jail booking photo
SALEM, OR (KPTV) -

A second-grade teacher and camp counselor is accused of sexually abusing a teen at a YMCA summer camp in Marion County, according to deputies.

Rohan Cordy, 28, was arrested Thursday on charges of attempted rape, first-degree sodomy, third-degree sexual abuse, supplying alcohol to a minor and using a child in a display of sexually explicit content.

Investigators said the abuse occurred between June and August 2016 at a camp at Silver Falls State Park, where Cordy worked as a counselor.

Deputies said in addition to his work with the YMCA, Cordy teaches second grade at Holley Elementary School in Sweet Home.

Detectives said there is no information at this time that there are any additional victims outside of the YMCA camp.

The YMCA of Marion and Polk Counties and the Sweet Home School District have been actively assisting the Marion County Sheriff's Office during the investigation.

Anyone with information about Cordy is asked to contact Detective Matt Hagan at 503-316-6605.

Deputies initially stated Cordy was facing a charge of first-degree rape, but later corrected that information. 

