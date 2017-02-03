Body found in Coweeman River identified as missing man who was shot, killed

A body recovered from the Coweeman River has been identified as a missing 53-year-old man from Rainier, Washington.

The Cowlitz County Coroner's Office reported Friday that Clark Edward Calquhoun died of gunshot wounds and the manner of death was a homicide.

Calquhoun was listed as a missing person out of Thurston County on Jan. 6. He was last seen on Dec. 28, 2016.

His body was found in the Coweeman River about 15 miles east of Kelso, several miles past the end of Rose Valley Road, on Jan. 28.

Cowlitz County deputies said the investigation is ongoing and no other details were released Friday.

