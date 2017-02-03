Salem woman accused of strangling puppy of neighbor who took her in after a fire

A Salem woman is accused of strangling her neighbor’s 9-week old puppy right in front of that neighbor and her baby.

Now, Meagan Lafferty is facing two felony counts of animal abuse and went in front of a Marion County judge Friday.

Stephanie Koch and her husband owned the animal and are obviously very shaken about what happened. They were in court as Lafferty was brought into the courtroom and said what happened on Monday has left them too frightened to go back home.

“She got a hold of his neck and just started choking him, and then he just tried to wriggle his way out and she pinned him by the stomach onto the recliner, and by the time my husband got there he had stopped moving,” Koch said.

Lafferty was wearing a suicide-prevention vest in court Friday after refusing to come to court Thursday, forcing the judge to sign an extraction order to get her out of her jail cell.

In court, Lafferty wouldn’t answer her own attorney’s questions and will now undergo a psychological evaluation.

According to investigators, there was a fire at Lafferty’s apartment on Monday, leading Koch to let her come over for a few hours.

Koch told FOX 12 Lafferty fell asleep on her couch, but when she woke up, she snapped and started laughing hysterically and tried taking their baby, then their puppy, a 9-week-old Great Pyrenees and Labrador mix named “Enzo” the family had gotten just two weeks earlier.

Court records show that when police got there Lafferty still had her hands wrapped around the puppy’s neck but that it was already dead. Court records also state that Lafferty said, “I am God and I’m here to end his misery.”

Koch tells us they’ve had normal interactions as neighbors before, and this came out of nowhere.

“I really hope she gets what she deserves, I really don’t believe that she’s mentally disabled. I think she’s under the influence of some drugs that made her have a mental problem,” she said of her estranged neighbor.

Lafferty will be back in court after her psychological evaluation. She’s facing two felony counts and is being held on $20,000 bail.

The fire at her apartment is still under investigation.

