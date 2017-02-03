Transportation workers see more success using salt on icy roads

While Friday’s early morning ice storm caused numerous crashes, local transportation officials are also celebrating some victories.

Crews with the Portland Bureau of Transportation and the Oregon Department of Transportation used road salt on targeted areas including Highway 26 on Sylvan Hill, Southeast 112th Avenue near Mt. Scott and Southwest Terwilliger Boulevard around OHSU.

PBOT spokesman Dylan Rivera says the salt turned ice into slush quickly.

This is the second time PBOT has used salt to combat dangerous conditions and it’s worked so well, they’re already asking for money to get more of it.

“We’re planning to use it again and put in another order of road salt, if necessary, later this winter and into next winter,” said Rivera.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.