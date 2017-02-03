Surveillance images released of wanted Oregon City vape shop burglary suspect

Burglary suspect at Henry's Vape Inc. in Oregon City (Images: Oregon City PD)

Police released surveillance images of a wanted Oregon City vape shop burglary suspect.

Henry's Vape Inc. on the 500 block of Main Street has been burglarized twice this year.

At 1:55 a.m. Wednesday, a man broke a side glass window to enter the store.

Once inside, the man broke a glass display case and stole several items.

The suspect is described as a white man in his 20s or 30s who was wearing a heavy gray jacket with black accents, a black hooded sweatshirt or coat and black pants.

Henry's Vape Inc. was previously burglarized on the morning of Jan. 3. The suspect in that case had a similar description and was wearing a light-colored sweatshirt and dark pants.

Oregon City police are investigating both burglaries and looking at possible similarities to determine if they are related.

Anyone with information about these cases is asked to call the Oregon City tip line at 503-496-1616.

