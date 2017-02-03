NY Gov. says Iranian baby granted waiver to come into U.S. for heart surgery

The 4-month-old Iranian girl who was suppose to travel to Oregon for heart surgery but was stopped by President Trump's executive order on immigration, has been granted entry into the United States, according to the Governor of New York.

Governor Andrew Cuomo released a statement Friday night saying: "This evening we were pleased to learn that the federal government has now granted Fatemeh Reshad and her family boarding documents to come to the United States."

Fatemeh and her family were set to fly to Oregon for a consultation for heart surgery at OHSU when the executive order was signed.

Her family did all of the paperwork to get travel visas, and her family already living in Oregon said the baby can't afford to wait for the surgery.

Earlier on Friday, Senator Jeff Merkley, Senator Ron Wyden, Congressman Earl Blumenauer, Congressman Peter DeFazio, Bonamici and Congressman Kurt Schrader sent an urgent letter to Secretary of State Rex Tillerson asking him to issue a waiver on the travel ban for the girl.

"Fatemeh's life is in peril and, if she does not soon have corrective surgeries, she will die," they wrote.

Also in the statement, Gov. Cuomo said Fatemeh will receive surgery and medical care from the pediatric cardiac surgical team at Mount Sinai Hospital at no cost to the family.

