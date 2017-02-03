NY Gov. says Iranian baby granted waiver to come into U.S. for heart surgery

Several students, parents, and alumni of Grant High School in Portland are upset over a paper handed out to students denouncing rape culture.More >
Several students, parents, and alumni of Grant High School in Portland are upset over a paper handed out to students denouncing rape culture.More >
A video showing a bus aide slapping a 6-year-old girl with autism has left an Illinois father heartbroken.More >
A video showing a bus aide slapping a 6-year-old girl with autism has left an Illinois father heartbroken.More >
Miguel A. Fuentes III, 34, was arrested Thursday on charges of official misconduct and tampering with public records.More >
Miguel A. Fuentes III, 34, was arrested Thursday on charges of official misconduct and tampering with public records.More >
Police shot and killed a 15-year-old student Saturday after he pointed a BB gun at them in a high school parking lot, authorities said.More >
Police shot and killed a 15-year-old student Saturday after he pointed a BB gun at them in a high school parking lot, authorities said.More >
A Seattle man died Sunday after falling about 600 feet down steep terrain on Mt. Hood.More >
A Seattle man died Sunday after falling about 600 feet down steep terrain on Mt. Hood.More >
Ten people were shot, two fatally, in a "brazen act of gang violence" in Chicago Sunday, police say.More >
Ten people were shot, two fatally, in a "brazen act of gang violence" in Chicago Sunday, police say.More >
After earthquakes triggered devastating tsunamis in Asia, a Washington state based company found a market in japan selling its survival capsule.More >
After earthquakes triggered devastating tsunamis in Asia, a Washington state based company found a market in japan selling its survival capsule.More >
Two hikers were injured during a flash flood in the Oneonta Gorge Thursday, and now the popular hiking spot is closed due to safety concerns.More >
Two hikers were injured during a flash flood in the Oneonta Gorge Thursday, and now the popular hiking spot is closed due to safety concerns.More >
Netflix has renewed the watercooler hit "13 Reasons Why" for a second season. The streaming service announced Sunday that it has picked up the series revolving around the suicide of a high school girl. Season two will debut on Netflix next year.More >
Netflix has renewed the watercooler hit "13 Reasons Why" for a second season. The streaming service announced Sunday that it has picked up the series revolving around the suicide of a high school girl. Season two will debut on Netflix next year.More >