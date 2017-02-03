Police: Man taken to hospital after demanding Jantzen Beach Safeway be evacuated

A man was taken to a hospital for a mental health evaluation after he demanded that a Safeway in northeast Portland be evacuated Friday night, according to police.

Portland Police Bureau said at 5:30 p.m. officers responded to the Jantzen Beach Safeway, located at 11919 North Jantzen Drive, after a man came into the store and demanded the store to be evacuated and then locked himself in the Safeway manager's office with a woman who was with him.

Officers safely evacuated customers inside the store. Witnesses said the man said he had a firearm, but no firearm was seen.

According to PPB, officers could hear the man make several demands. He informed officers if the demands were not met, officers would have to shoot him.

An Enhanced Crisis Intervention Team (ECIT) officer, K9 officers, multiple sergeants and a lieutenant, responded to the Safeway and began talking to the man.

The man eventually came out of the manager's office with the woman. PPB said the woman appeared to have willingly entered the office and there was no indication she was taken or kept in the room against her will.

No firearm was found.

PPB said based on observations made by officers, it was believed the man was experiencing a mental health crisis.

The 48-year-old man was transported to a Portland hospital for a mental health evaluation.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.