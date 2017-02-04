Local businesses prepare for more winter weather, Super Bowl rush

With the possibility of snow and ice moving in for Super Bowl Sunday, local businesses are gearing up for a busy weekend.

Depending on who you talk with about the wild winter the Pacific Northwest has seen, it has either been a blessing or a curse.

At Uptown Liquor in northwest Portland they say when snow is in the forecast they've seen an uptick in business.

"Usually snow brings a lot more people out," Uptown Liquor employee Ruth Dentler said.

Dentler isn't the only one getting ready for what could be an adventurous weekend. Mandy Wegman and her husband, who own Up n' Smoke BBQ Pit, will be out early Sunday delivering BBQ to customers.

"We have everything scheduled, we have 20 orders to be delivered," Wegman said. "We actually prepped some extra food for some last minute people."

Wegman adds they'll be ready to handle what every mother natures sends our way.

"We have four wheel drive, chains, so all of our drop off locations should be good," Wegman said. "Unfortunately with all the weather during the rest of the winter time the truck was parked for two weeks straight."

Grocery stores and other caters say they plan to be busy Saturday and Sunday as well getting ready for the big game and the threat of snow.

