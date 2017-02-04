Pedestrian killed in crash on Hwy 42 in Douglas Co.

A woman was hit by a car and killed on Highway 42 in Douglas County Friday night, according to Oregon State Police.

Troopers said they responded to the crash just after 8:30 p.m. near Landers Lane.

Preliminary investigation determined a 2007 Lincoln sedan, driven by 76-year-old Claude Stump of Roseburg was driving westbound on Highway 42 when his car hit 57-year-old Tami Cairns as she was crossing the road.

Cairns was pronounced dead at the scene.

There was no crosswalk in the area, according to Oregon State Police.

Oregon State Police say Stump cooperated with the investigation.

Troopers have not said if Stump will face any charges.

