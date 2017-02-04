Police: Man arrested for assault after fight in SE Portland

One man was arrested and is facing assault charges after a fight in southeast Portland early Saturday morning.

Portland police said they were called to reports of a fight near Southeast 12th and Alder Street around 3:15 a.m.

Two people were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Roger Herrin, 55, was arrested on assault charges.

Police said they don't know if Herrin knew the other person or not.

Anyone with information about the assault is asked to call Portland police.

