Police: Man arrested for assault after fight in SE Portland

Roger Herrin, jail booking photo. (Courtesy: Portland Police Bureau) Roger Herrin, jail booking photo. (Courtesy: Portland Police Bureau)
One man was arrested and is facing assault charges after a fight in southeast Portland early Saturday morning.

Portland police said they were called to reports of a fight near Southeast 12th and Alder Street around 3:15 a.m.

Two people were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Roger Herrin, 55, was arrested on assault charges.

Police said they don't know if Herrin knew the other person or not.

Anyone with information about the assault is asked to call Portland police.

