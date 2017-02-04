Multnomah Co. clinic offers kids a chance to catch up on immunizations before exclusion day

Multnomah County Health Department will be holding three immunization clinics for students who are uninsured or under-insured and need to catch up on their vaccinations.

Hundreds of kids attended the first clinic that was held at Reynolds Middle School on Saturday.

Parents of kids who need shots got a letter warning about exclusion day, which is February 15.

Multnomah County Health Department will hold another clinic on Feb. 11 at David Douglas Old District Administration Building, and another on Feb. 15 at the East County Services Building.

