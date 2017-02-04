Multnomah Co. clinic offers kids a chance to catch up on immunizations before exclusion day

One person was arrested and guns, cash and drugs including heroin, methamphetamine and crack cocaine were seized from a "nuisance drug house" near two Keizer schools, according to police.More >
One person was arrested and guns, cash and drugs including heroin, methamphetamine and crack cocaine were seized from a "nuisance drug house" near two Keizer schools, according to police.More >
The girlfriend of a man found shot and killed in a Brush Prairie shed said one of the suspects wanted to take her Subaru to settle a debt with her boyfriend, according to a probable cause affidavit.More >
The girlfriend of a man found shot and killed in a Brush Prairie shed said one of the suspects wanted to take her Subaru to settle a debt with her boyfriend, according to a probable cause affidavit.More >
Investigators said two women, later identified as 19-year-old Nina Jackson and 20-year-old Chaniq Green, both of Vancouver, filled two bags with clothing and then left the store without paying.More >
Investigators said two women, later identified as 19-year-old Nina Jackson and 20-year-old Chaniq Green, both of Vancouver, filled two bags with clothing and then left the store without paying.More >
The Oregon State Senate is close to a vote on a controversial bill that would open the door to sweeping protections for renters.More >
The Oregon State Senate is close to a vote on a controversial bill that would open the door to sweeping protections for renters.More >
Portland Trail Blazers fans will be seeing a few subtle changes in their favorite team’s look ahead of new uniforms coming later this year.More >
Portland Trail Blazers fans will be seeing a few subtle changes in their favorite team’s look ahead of new uniforms coming later this year.More >
A man was arrested Monday in a string of serial killings that rattled a Phoenix neighborhood last year, marking a major break in a case that involved nine deaths and a dozen separate shootings.More >
A man was arrested Monday in a string of serial killings that rattled a Phoenix neighborhood last year, marking a major break in a case that involved nine deaths and a dozen separate shootings.More >
A boat infested with an invasive species was stopped at the Ontario, Oregon, inspection station, according to the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife.More >
A boat infested with an invasive species was stopped at the Ontario, Oregon, inspection station, according to the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife.More >
A Portland mom said a man is after her 12-year-old daughter. She said he inappropriately touched her at a bus stop last Friday, then came back again Monday.More >
A Portland mom said a man is after her 12-year-old daughter. She said he inappropriately touched her at a bus stop last Friday, then came back again Monday.More >
A man who hit two people walking on Highway 26 pleaded guilty to charges of DUII and hit and run Monday.More >
A man who hit two people walking on Highway 26 pleaded guilty to charges of DUII and hit and run Monday.More >