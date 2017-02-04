Multnomah Co. clinic offers kids a chance to catch up on immuniz - KPTV - FOX 12

Multnomah Co. clinic offers kids a chance to catch up on immunizations before exclusion day

Posted: Updated:
Photo: Multnomah County Health Department Photo: Multnomah County Health Department
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) -

Multnomah County Health Department will be holding three immunization clinics for students who are uninsured or under-insured and need to catch up on their vaccinations.

Hundreds of kids attended the first clinic that was held at Reynolds Middle School on Saturday.

Parents of kids who need shots got a letter warning about exclusion day, which is February 15.

Multnomah County Health Department will hold another clinic on Feb. 11 at David Douglas Old District Administration Building, and another on Feb. 15 at the East County Services Building.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation.  All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.