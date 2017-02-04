Man arrested for vehicular homicide after hit-and-run led to the death of Vancouver man

Vancouver police said they arrested a 24-year-old man for vehicular homicide in connection with a January 11 hit-and-run that led to the death of a Vancouver man.

Police said on January 11, Christian Walton, 27, and a woman were walking in the 11300 block of Southeast 10th Street when they were struck by a vehicle that lost control on the snowy road and hit them while they were on the sidewalk.

The driver of the vehicle did not stop.

Both Walton and the woman were taken to an area hospital for treatment and were later released.

On Jan. 27, police said Walton suffered a medical emergency at a home in the 1200 block of Southeast Ellsworth Road. Efforts by emergency medical personnel were unsuccessful in reviving him.

During the investigation by Vancouver Police Major Crimes Unit and Traffic Unit, detectives found and seized the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run on Feb. 1.

On Feb. 3, detectives arrested Ernesto Tapia Estrada on a warrant for vehicular homicide and hit-and-run death/injury.

Estrada was booked into the Clark County Jail.

