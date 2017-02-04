Oregon lawmakers, renters hold forum in NE Portland to discuss housing crisis

A group of people gathered in northeast Portland Saturday to discuss the housing crisis many people are facing in Oregon.

Oregon lawmakers were among the crowd at the Highland Christian Center on Northeast Glisan.

The lawmakers laid out their plans to address the housing crisis during this year's legislative session in Salem.

Some of the speakers on Saturday talked about dealing with no cause evictions.

"It's really scary and we just want to find a way to change this so that working families aren't waking up being afraid of having one of these no-cause evictions that, really mid-school year can be very detrimental on their children's lives," said Coya Crespin, Portland renter.

One of the ideas talked about is placing a rent stabilization or caps on rents.

