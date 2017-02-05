PBOT bracing for another round of winter weather

Portland Bureau of Transportation crews say they are ready for what ever hits the Pacific Northwest Sunday.

Saturday afternoon, PBOT Director of Communication John Brady says they will have crews working around the clock starting at 12 p.m. Sunday.

Brady says they'll be working 12 hour shifts until the latest storm passes.

"The plows are on and they are ready to go," Brady said.

He adds they have salt on hand, extra plows from the last round of weather and the option to call in reinforcements.

"In the last really big storm two weeks ago, we did reach out to the surrounding jurisdictions including Seattle," Brady said. "If it got to that point we would certainly do that again."

PBOT is asking you to watch the changing forecast and be prepared. If heavy snow does moves in, they are asking people to avoid travel for Super Bowl parties and think of other options to watch the game.

PBOT says they are keeping an eye on the changing forecast and will be ready to take on what ever ends up hitting the Portland metro area.

