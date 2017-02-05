Much of metro area slammed with rain, light snow showers possible overnight

Much of the Portland area was slammed with rain most of the day Sunday, but light snow showers are possible in the metro area overnight.

The light snow showers were expected to drop a dusting to one inch, with snow showers also expected for the Monday morning commute.

More than two inches of rain fell in Portland as of late Sunday evening.

The Oregon Department of Transportation reported that Highway 217 northbound was closed at Allen Boulevard due to high water. ODOT says traffic can continue north by using the exit/entrance ramps at Allen and drivers can expect short delays and backups.

The right of lane of Highway 26 eastbound has been closed near the Oregon Zoo exit due to a small landslide. It’s unclear when that lane would be reopened.

The rain also triggered a landslide on Highway 224 in Clackamas County.

Areas outside the metro area and out to the coast saw snow as early as 3 p.m. Sunday afternoon. In Longview, the snow was consistent all afternoon but seemed to turn to slush in the evening. Still, people chose to stay close to their homes and avoid driving too far.

Dennis Weber had plans to drive to Portland for the Oregon Symphony. Instead of taking a chance on slick highways and slushy side roads, he and his wife grabbed some ice cream at Safeway and headed over to a friend’s for Super Bowl 51.

"This is our next best choice," Weber said. "Better safe than sorry."

While the snow threw a wrench in his plans, Chase Kelley welcomed it with open arms.

"I'm hoping for like a foot of snow or something along those lines," Kelley said. "I love the snow ... like last year we only got one snowstorm that lasted maybe a couple hours and I was so sad that year, but this year it's been so nice."

Lindsey Marander, who drove down from Camas, said for the most part she noticed people were driving slow. But with the potential of more snow into the night, she's hoping that does not change.

"Even if you have four-wheel drive or all-wheel drive or any of those things, just still slow down," she said. "Those are the cars … I drive the freeway a lot and they're always the ones I see like rolled or in the ditch because they think they can still handle it. Let’s just keep everyone safe."

Monday and Tuesday will bring more heavy rain, prompting the National Weather Service to issue flood watch along with a winter weather advisory.

