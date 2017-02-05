Two escape from SE Portland apartment fire by jumping from second story

Three people were taken to the hospital after a large 2-alarm fire engulfed two units of an apartment complex in southeast Portland Sunday morning.

Portland Fire & Rescue were called to the scene at Southeast Steele Street near 30th Avenue around 5:15 a.m.

Crews said at least two units of the apartment complex were involved in the fire.

Portland firefighters said two people jumped from the second story to escape the fire.

SE Steele St apartment fire: Incident has been recalled. (3) patients transported to hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time. — Portland Fire&Rescue (@PDXFire) February 5, 2017

One person was rescued from the apartment by firefighters.

All three victims were taken to the hospital. Their injuries are unknown.

Fire investigators are not sure what caused the fire.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.