PBOT introduces ‘PDX Snow Shoveling Award’

It's time to break out those shovels Portlanders!

In the wake of Sunday’s snow storm, the Portland Bureau of Transportation has unveiled the “PDX Snow Shoveling Award.”

PBOT made the announcement via Twitter Sunday morning.

Officials are asking Portland residents to nominate their best sidewalk shovelers.

Those wishing to submit nominations must post a picture of the shoveler hard at work with the hashtag #shovelPDX.

Snow is expected to arrive in the late afternoon hours Sunday and continue overnight into Monday.  

