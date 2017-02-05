PBOT introduces ‘PDX Snow Shoveling Award’

It's time to break out those shovels Portlanders!

In the wake of Sunday’s snow storm, the Portland Bureau of Transportation has unveiled the “PDX Snow Shoveling Award.”

PBOT made the announcement via Twitter Sunday morning.

Officials are asking Portland residents to nominate their best sidewalk shovelers.

Get those snow shovels ready, #pdxtst! We're accepting nominations for best sidewalk shoveling during this storm. Tag pics w/ #shovelpdx! https://t.co/2CDcOamder — PDX Transportation (@PBOTinfo) February 5, 2017

Those wishing to submit nominations must post a picture of the shoveler hard at work with the hashtag #shovelPDX.

Snow is expected to arrive in the late afternoon hours Sunday and continue overnight into Monday.

For the latest weather forecast from the FOX 12 Weather team, as well as the latest traffic updates and closings information, download our free FOX 12 Weather App for iPhone and for Android.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.