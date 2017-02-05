Heavy rains cause sewage to overflow into Willamette River - KPTV - FOX 12

Heavy rains cause sewage to overflow into Willamette River

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

Recent rainfall amounts caused Portland’s combined sewer system to overflow into the Willamette River Sunday, according to the Portland Bureau of Environmental Services.

The overflow event began around 1:30 p.m.

Officials are advising the public to avoid contact with the Willamette River for 48 hours after the combined sewer overflow event has ended.

Overflows begin at the Ross Island Bridge and extend downstream.

The volume of sewage is not yet known. 

