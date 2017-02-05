Driver suffers major injuries in crash that split car in two

One person was seriously hurt in a crash where a car was split in two.

The crash occurred at about 6 a.m. Sunday near Northeast 181st and Burnside.

Gresham police say it appears the driver of a Nissan Altima ran a red light and was struck by an SUV that had a green light. The Altima then struck a divider for the westbound MAX platform, which split the car in two parts.

The driver of the Altima was taken to the hospital with major injuries, though police believe it was mainly broken bones.

The two people in the SUV had minor injuries.

Investigators believe speed and alcohol were factors in the crash.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.