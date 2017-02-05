Forest Grove woman killed in crash on Highway 47 south of Banks

A Forest Grove woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 47 just south of Banks.

The crash occurred near milepost 85 at about 2 p.m. Sunday, according to Oregon State Police.

The preliminary investigation indicates a 1997 Ford truck driven by a 35-year-old Banks man was heading northbound on Highway 47. OSP says a 2005 Chrysler van driven by 28-year-old Nichele Brook Akers, which was traveling southbound on Highway 47, crossed over into the northbound lane and collided with the Ford truck.

Akers was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Ford truck and his passengers – a 33-year-old woman and three children – were transported to OHSU with minor injuries.

OSP says the weather and road conditions are considered a factor in the crash as the investigation continues.

