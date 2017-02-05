Heavy snow slams Coast Range, Astoria area

A strong winter storm pounded the north Oregon Coast and Coast Range Sunday afternoon, dropping several inches of snow.

Cars headed over the Coast Range on Highway 26 were sent slipping in sliding in the wet gloppy snow. FOX 12 cameras caught several sliding sideways after a pickup tried to pass them.

It is slippery up here in the coast range on Hwy. 26. We're making our way to the Oregon Coast. #ORWx #Snow #Oregon pic.twitter.com/EPevPtTeCS — John Hendricks (@JohnKPTV) February 6, 2017

Up and down the highway between the Willamette Valley and the coast, several cars had slid off into the ditch. ODOT’s Tripcheck.com website was reporting several crashes that were impacting traffic.

At the Sunset Rest Stop near the summit of the Coast Range, many drivers stopped to take in the nearly foot deep snow and find reprieve from the nasty conditions.

"It would be a lot of fun if we got to see snow on the coast," said driver Jason Ordway.

Ordway and his family were headed from Battleground, Washington to Cannon Beach when they stopped for a quick break.

He told FOX 12 the drive had been slow, but that is what they were expecting to happen.

"Be safe and be prudent and make sure that you are cautious of other drivers as well," Ordway said.

In Astoria, the winter storm dropped a rare sight: slushy streets and snow on the sidewalks. By nightfall, close to an inch had fallen in the downtown area with even more in the higher elevations.

