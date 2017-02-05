The JUGS machine: Portland-area product a staple in modern football practice

A Portland-area product may well have changed the way the game of football is played, or, at the very least, practiced.

The JUGS machine, created and developed by JUGS Sports in Tualatin, has been lauded by several NFL wide receivers, who said the innovation played an instrumental role in their development and success.

JUGS Sports owner Butch Paulson said the machine, first rolled out in 1974, sold well initially, but an appearance on ESPN's NFL Countdown featuring former Vikings receiver Chris Carter in 2013 sent sales through the roof.

"All of a sudden, all these receivers are coming forward saying, 'Yeah, I've used a JUGS machine after practice, or in the off-season in my yard,'" said Paulson.

The machine is also used by colleges and high schools. At Portland State University, wide receivers practice with it to make themselves comfortable catching the ball from different angles, distances, and speeds.

"It pays off and it comes down to muscle memory at a point. It gets to a point that you don't even think about it," said Darnell Adams, a senior wide receiver.

JUGS Sports was founded by Paulson's father, who designed the first machine, which threw baseballs, in the late 1960s.

