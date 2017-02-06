Rain triggers landslide on Highway 224 in Clackamas County

A Kansas City mom says she was humiliated and shamed on a United Airlines flight with her family.More >
An emergency has been declared at the Hanford Nuclear Reservation in southeastern Washington after a portion of a tunnel that contained rail cars full of nuclear waste collapsed.More >
Christopher Boykin, best known for his role on MTV’s “Rob & Big,” dion Tuesday of a heart attack, according to sources at People Magazine. Boykin starred in “Rob & Big” with Rob Dyrdek, former professional skateboarder turned MTV star.More >
A wild crash in Vancouver demolished part of a local business, and authorities say the teenage driver who was arrested is lucky to be OK.More >
In each case, a man knocked on the door as late as 9 p.m. claiming to work for a utility company. The man asks if he can come inside to check on their services.More >
A man who was charged with murder has pleaded guilty to reduced charges in connection with the death of his girlfriend who was killed in a 100-foot fall during a hike in the Columbia River Gorge in 2009.More >
Officials at the University of Mississippi Medical Center have known for some time that there were bodies buried on its campus. They just didn't know how many -- until now.More >
Two people were arrested during police search after possibly armed suspects ran from police in southeast Portland.More >
An extensive rockslide has closed Highway 30, the Historic Columbia River Highway, near The Dalles.More >
It may soon be illegal for Oregon teens to buy cough medicine without a prescription. It's all part of a proposed law to curb the abuse of DXM, a common drug found in cough suppressants.More >
