Rain triggers landslide on Highway 224 in Clackamas County

A landslide closed Highway 224 near Tong Road in Damascus in both directions Sunday following a weekend of heavy rain.

A homeowner took pictures of the huge cracks the slide caused in the ground about 100 feet from his house. No one was hurt.

Traffic was detoured to Tong Road Sunday night as crews worked to clear debris from the roadway.

The dark, rainy weather kept crews from getting a good idea about how big the landslide was, but crews were able to review the scene early Monday.

By 2:30 p.m. Monday, Highway 224 had reopened.

TriMet was not able to provide service to stops on Line 30 on Highway 224 between 232nd Drive and Tong Road because of the slide. Service was restored Monday afternoon.

